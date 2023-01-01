Shania Twain prays for Celine Dion amid battle with rare neurological disorder

Shania Twain is praying for Celine Dion to be able to perform again after being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

While speaking to Billboard, the That Don't Impress Me Much singer sent her well-wishes to her fellow Canadian songstress.

"I hope to be able to connect with her at some point," Shania told the outlet. "I think it's gotta be so difficult, and I know - only speaking from my experience - how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there (on stage) singing for us all again."

Heaping praise on the My Heart Will Go On singer, Shania added, "I'm such a fan of Celine's voice. She's a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer."

Celine, 55, announced in December that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms. She originally postponed a series of concerts but these were ultimately cancelled in May.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Celine previously told her fans. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to. I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing - it's what I've done all my life."

Shania, 57, understands Celine's plight as she previously suffered health setbacks. After contracting Lyme disease in 2003, her voice was damaged by the effects of dysphonia as a result of the disease. She has undergone multiple surgeries to correct the condition.