Tory Lanez maintains innocence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting after sentencing

Tory Lanez has broken his silence after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The 31-year-old rapper was given the sentence in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday for shooting the Savage hitmaker in both feet after a party in July 2020.

Breaking his silence on his prison sentence, Tory, real name Daystar Peterson, stated that he will not apologise because he did not shoot Megan.

"I have never let a hard time intimidate me, I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

He clarified that he only apologised "for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved" in a statement read out in court earlier this week.

"In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of," he insisted. "I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do.

"I've faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious."

Tory concluded the post by thanking his loved ones and fans for their support and stating, "See you soon."

He was convicted on three charges - assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence - in December 2022.