Olivia Rodrigo's loud scream disguised as instrument on new song Bad Idea Right?

Olivia Rodrigo's new single, 'Bad Idea Right?', features her loud screams.

The Grammy winner has released the second single from her upcoming album, 'Guts', and they managed to make her gradually louder screams sound like an instrument.

The punky song is about the 20-year-old pop star having sex with an ex.

She sings: “Seeing you tonight/ It’s a bad idea, right?/ Seeing you tonight/ F*** it, it’s fine."

Olivia said in a statement: “[It] started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realised we were actually onto something.

“We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall – in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker recently shared a video of her typing out the 12 track titles on a typewriter for her hotly anticipated follow-up to her record-breaking debut 'SOUR', which is set for release on September 8.

Olivia, 20, said in a statement: "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.

"I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

She wrote on Instagram: "my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)"

Olivia also thanked her fans for all their "support and enthusiasm" over the past few years.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here’s to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)"

The release of 'Bad Idea Right?' follows the infectious lead single, 'Vampire'.

‘Guts’ track-list is:

1. ‘All American Bitch’

2. ‘Bad Idea Right?’

3. ‘Vampire’

4. ‘Lacy’

5. ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’

6. ‘Making The Bed’

7. ‘Logical’

8. ‘Get Him Back!’

9. ‘Love Is Embarrassing’

10. ‘The Grudge’

11. ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’

12. ‘Teenage Dream’