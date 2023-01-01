Selena Gomez to host first Rare Impact Fund benefit

Selena Gomez is set to host the inaugural benefit for her Rare Impact Fund.

The Only Murders in the Building star announced on Thursday that she is hosting the first annual benefit for her fund in Los Angeles in October.

"There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health," Selena said in a statement. "This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund.

"I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far."

The actress and singer founded the Rare Impact Fund alongside the launch of her brand Rare Beauty in 2020. The fund aims to provide mental health services for young people.

Elyse Cohen, Rare Impact Fund president and VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty, added, "We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose. This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world."

The event will involve food, drinks, entertainment, and a live auction. Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short and Wolves collaborator Marshmello will participate in the evening.

The benefit will take place on 4 October at Nya Studios in LA.