Travis Scott's Rome concert leaves 60 fans injured

Travis Scott's recent concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome reportedly left 60 fans injured.

According to a report published by CNN on Wednesday, the Sicko Mode rapper's performance at Rome's Circus Maximus on Monday has sparked backlash from archaeologists and other officials.

Travis was reportedly playing at the venue when an as-yet-unidentified person pepper-sprayed the crowd, prompting 60 people to seek medical attention. A 14-year-old fan was also reportedly injured after climbing a false wall in an attempt to see the show for free.

Italy's fire department told the outlet that they received "hundreds of calls" on the night of the concert reporting an apparent earthquake. The timing of the calls allegedly coincided with the guest appearance of Donda rapper Kanye West on stage. His surprise appearance marked his first public performance since his 2022 antisemitism controversy.

Alfonsina Russo, Director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, has called for an end to large-scale concerts held at Circus Maximus.

"The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall," Russo told Italian publication AGI. "These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety."