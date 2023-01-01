Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to late musician Robbie Robertson

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to the late musician Robbie Robertson.

While performing at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday, the Born in the U.S.A. singer paid tribute to The Band's guitarist, whose death was announced earlier that day.

In a video shared to social media, Springsteen could be heard at the show saying, "To my good friend Robbie Robertson," before performing a rendition of I'll See You In My Dreams.

The song closed out his three-hour set, which marked the opening night of his current United States tour.

Robertson's long-time manager, Jared Levine, announced on Wednesday that the Canadian songwriter had passed away at 80 years old. In a statement, he said, "Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine's partner Kenny."

After Chicago, Springsteen is scheduled to visit Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Ohio along his U.S. trek.