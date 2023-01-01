Rita Ora to headline closing ceremony of Invictus Games

Rita Ora has been confirmed to headline the closing ceremony of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

The annual multi-sports tournament, founded by the Duke of Sussex to celebrate wounded past and present military members, is scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, next month.

On Thursday, it was revealed on Twitter, also known as X, the Anywhere singer would end proceedings with a spectacular show.

"I am incredibly proud to be part of the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf," Rita said in a statement. "I am so excited to be performing in front of this very unique audience. The Invictus Games is a very special sports event, and the competitors are an inspiration in perseverance and will for all of us."

Rita's performance has been scheduled to take place at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on 16 September.

Organisers promised fans would be "mesmerised" by 32-year-old Rita's "unforgettable" headline appearance.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to honour military members who have been wounded, injured or made sick as a result of their service.

This will be the sixth edition of the sporting tournament, and the first time Germany has hosted the event.

Harry has promised the upcoming competition would be "the best games ever". In a new video clip, the former British Army officer also admitted he felt "nervous" and "excited" about the event.

"You're all on different parts of your healing journey," the 38-year-old royal said as he addressed the participants. "We all are - we always will be. But I can assure you that this experience you're going to have will hopefully be life-changing. And you'll come out of a better person for sure."

Harry is expected to make a speech at the closing ceremony, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is also set to attend.