Cillian Murphy didn't feel 'good enough' to pursue music career

Cillian Murphy has revealed he didn't pursue a career in music as he didn't think he was "good enough".

In an interview with NME published on Thursday, the Oppenheimer star opened up about his love for Frank Zappa and The Beatles while growing up, which led him to form a band called The Sons of Mr Green Genes with his brother, Páidi, when he was 19.

The 47-year-old actor told the publication his band made experimental songs filled with "wacky lyrics and endless guitar solos" and were eventually offered a five-album deal by the London-based label Acid Jazz, which they turned down.

"I just never thought that I was good enough really," Cillian explained. "It's why I haven't, you know, pursued the music either. I like to do one thing quite well."

The Peaky Blinders star has previously spoken about his past life as a musician. In 2020, he told Radio 6 Music's Steve Lamacq he believed the music industry to be "treacherous".

"All the lads that I was in the band with we're (still) such good friends now, and I don't know if that would have actually stayed the case if we'd have been put through the jaws of the music industry as youngsters. I don't know if we'd have stayed friends," Cillian said at the time.

"I know lots of lads that went through that and it was pretty traumatic for them if they didn't make it. So I am happy with my lot, Steve, I can't complain."