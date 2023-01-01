Lorde teases potential new music

Lorde fans have speculated over a potential new album from the singer following a social media post.

On Thursday, the Royals singer posted a series of photos to Instagram which showed the New Zealand star swimming in Oslo, Norway.

"After the show we went swimming... these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there's so much to tell you," the 26-year-old singer captioned the post. "No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there's a light on inside me... show it to you soon."

The post prompted Lorde's 10.5 million followers to speculate, with some theorising it as the Ribs singer's mysterious way of teasing her fourth album.

"ik you pregnant with L4, admit it," one Instagram user commented, while another joked, "'this is not the start of anything' me when I lie."

Earlier this year, Lorde - real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - revealed she was working on her fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power.

"It has taken me quite a while (to start working on it)," she told Ensemble magazine in February. "I mean, I do just take a long time... I do a lot of research, I write a lot down."

At the time, the singer didn't reveal any plans to release the album in 2023, though did remark that "anything could happen".