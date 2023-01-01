Kevin Costner 'blown away' by Taylor Swift concert

Kevin Costner was "blown away" Taylor Swift's live show.

The Yellowstone star took to his Instagram on Thursday to heap praise on the Bad Blood singer via a series of videos, after witnessing one of her recent Eras Tour live shows in Los Angeles.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show," the 68-year-old actor wrote. "I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

The Dances with Wolves actor proclaimed he was now "officially a Swiftie".

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I'm officially a Swiftie!" he confessed.

Kevin also reposted the videos to his Instagram Story for his 1.1 million followers to view.

Other Hollywood stars have caught Taylor's six LA shows, the last of which occurred Wednesday and officially ended the US leg of her Eras Tour.

Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum called Taylor's show a "fever dream high" while Channing Tatum declared he was in his "daddy" era, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Other famous faces spotted out throughout the tour have included Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Adam Scott.