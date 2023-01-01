Paramore cancel remaining shows on North American tour due to Hayley Williams' illness

Paramore have cancelled the last two shows on their North American tour because frontwoman Hayley Williams is suffering from a lung infection.

The Misery Business band postponed four concerts in July due to the singer's illness and managed to complete two of the rescheduled shows in San Francisco and Seattle. However, after their show in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday night, Hayley announced she was not well enough to perform in Portland and Salt Lake City.

"Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health," Hayley wrote on her Instagram Stories. "My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.

"We are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."

She concluded the post, "I'm so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s**t. Love you all."

On the band's Instagram page, the 34-year-old explained that she had hoped taking a week off from performing would've solved her health issues, but the past two shows proved that was not the case.

"After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we're unfortunately realizing that it's past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you. I'm now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body," she wrote. "I physically can not go on."

Paramore had been scheduled to play in Portland on Thursday night and in Salt Lake City on Sunday.