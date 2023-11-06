Marc Bolan documentary 'AngelHeaded Hipster' trailer

Today the trailer and key art have been revealed for ‘AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex’, a documentary directed and written by Ethan Silverman. The documentary is coming to UK cinemas from 22nd September and Home Entertainment from 6th November 2023.AngelHeaded Hipster, tells the story of the glam rock movements leader and early champion of punk Marc Bolan, had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023. A BMG Production, written and directed by Ethan Silverman with producer Bill Curbishley, AngelHeaded Hipster is a celebration of Marc Bolan, combined with a behind-the-scenes look at the tribute album of the same name released in 2020.The film includes some of the biggest names in music to include: U2, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, and Elton John, who are all on hand to celebrate Marc’s work in interviews and performance footage. These combine with archival footage to trace Bolan’s life from his teenage years digging through Carnaby Street dustbins with David Bowie to his tragic death at the age of 29.AngelHeaded Hipster is the first documentary to explore the creation and interpretation of the Music and Lyrics of Marc Bolan who died at the age of 29 in 1977, survived by his son Rolan who continues to keep Marc’s memory alive. Using archival performances, interviews with Bolan, and filmed interpretations by artists such as Nick Cave, John Cameron Mitchell, Joan Jett, Macy Gray, U2, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty, & others, this documentary creates an exuberant and thoughtful celebration of a true original; Glam Rock pioneer, gender-bending free spirit and explorer of punk and soul music with his last partner musician Gloria Jones, who is interviewed extensively from Sierra Leone.Illuminated with interviews by his great friend David Bowie, Ringo Starr, Elton John and many more, this film creates a new kind of music lookback intertwined with cinema verité footage captured directly from the studio with legendary Avant-Garde Record Producer Hal Willner who tragically died of COVID in 2020 after completing what would be his final album.Director Ethan Silverman says - “Bill Curbishley and I want to move Marc Bolan from footnote to headline. While still a beloved figure in the UK and amongst some musicians and music fans, we feel he never received his due especially considering his enduring influence. Marc Bolan’s unique spin on Rock & Roll, use of rhythm, poetic wordplay, and gender fluid fearlessness deserve a fresh look. This film is neither a biopic nor a ‘making of’ documentary, rather it is a celebration of creativity looking backward and forward at the same time”