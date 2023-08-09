Liam Gallagher and Bonehead reunite on stage at intimate London gig

Liam Gallagher reunited with former Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs at his intimate London gig on Wednesday (09.08.23).

The Britpop group's former frontman, 50, put on a small show at the iconic KOKO venue in Camden, and he welcomed the group's ex-guitarist, 58, back onstage after he got the all-clear from cancer last year.

Before performing the first song of the evening, 'Morning Glory', Liam said: “Big round of applause for Bonehead."

He dived straight into 'Rock ‘n’ Roll’ star before his debut solo tune ‘Wall Of Glass’.

Liam then told the crowd: “This place is a mad little gaff innit?”

Treats included a piano version of 'Paper Crown’ from 2017's 'As You Were' and a finale of Jimi Hendrix‘s 60s classic ‘Are You Experienced’.

On Friday (11.08.23), the rock star will release a live album of his 2022 Knebworth Park concerts.

The 'Supersonic' singer played two triumphant concerts at the venue of his former band Oasis' era-defining shows in 1996, at which they performed to 250,000 people over two evenings.

'Knebworth 22' contains Oasis classics such as 'Some Might Say', ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’, which saw legendary Stone Roses guitarist John Squire perform with the band, as well as Liam's solo tracks, including 'Wall Of Glass', 'Everything's Electric' and 'Once'.

The live LP captures the energy in the crowd from the roar of approval that greets Liam as he steps on stage to open the show with ‘Hello’ right through to the mass singalongs for the iconic hits of the past.

Announcing the album, Liam said: "So, we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year. We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx."

Demand for the two 2022 summer shows was high and all 170,000 tickets for the weekend sold out almost instantly.

‘Knebworth 22’ is released alongside a live video of the weekend’s surprises such as ‘Roll It Over' from Oasis' fourth studio LP ‘Standing On The Shoulder of Giants’, which the group had never played live.

In addition to its digital release, physical formats include standard and deluxe CDs, black double-vinyl and sun yellow double-vinyl.

A striking olive and black marble double-vinyl edition is also available exclusively from Liam’s official store.

In 2023, Liam, 50, is playing a variety of international dates, including a UK exclusive headline set at Boardmasters before culminating with Summersonic shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

Liam Gallagher's KOKO setlist 09.08.23:

‘Morning Glory’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

‘Wall Of Glass’

‘Shockwave’

‘Better Days’

‘Stand By Me’

‘Roll It Over’

‘Slide Away’

‘More Power’

‘Diamond In The Dark’

‘Paper Crown’

‘The River’

‘Once’

‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’

‘Wonderwall’

Encore:

‘Roll With It’

‘Live Forever’

‘Are You Experienced’