Luke Bryan worked his 'butt off' to achieve success

Luke Bryan has opened up about his strong work ethic.

In an interview with People magazine, the Country Girl singer explained how he has worked his "butt off" to get to where he is.

"For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it's really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am," the 47-year-old told the publication. "I earned it the old-fashioned way, working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too."

The American Idol judge also shared that he believes starting his career later than he hoped was ultimately a positive thing.

"I look back and I'm proud about the whole climb to get here. I had plans to move to Nashville at 20 years old and my brother passed away and I think at 20, I would have processed it all a lot differently, with a lot less maturity," he explained. "And so I think when I moved to Nashville when I was 25, I could read people better, I could navigate the shady crowd."

The Play It Again star is currently on a nationwide tour of the U.S. which wraps up in Las Vegas on 6 January 2024.