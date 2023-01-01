Taylor Swift announces 1989 re-recording during Los Angeles show

Taylor Swift officially announced the release of her 1989 re-recording during her final Los Angeles show on Wednesday.

Fans had been speculating that the singer would announce the re-recording on the final night of her six-show residency at the SoFi Stadium on 8 August, which is written as 8/9 in America.

Throughout the show, she swapped her usual costumes for outfits in blue, 1989's signature colour, and finally announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) during the acoustic surprise song portion of the concert.

"So now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour, in the eighth month of the year, and the ninth day. Notice there's some new outfits in the show..." she teased, prompting the crowd to scream.

"There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time. And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you something I've been excited to show you," she said, as the screen displayed the album's cover artwork and release date - 27 October.

She then went on to sing New Romantics, the only song from 1989 she hadn't yet played as part of the surprise song section.

On social media, the 33-year-old wrote, "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you. The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most favorite re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The re-recording will be released exactly nine years after 1989, her fifth studio album, dropped on 27 October 2014.

The news comes just over a month after Taylor released Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She still needs to re-record Reputation and her self-titled debut.