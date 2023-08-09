Taylor Swift to release 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October

Taylor Swift is set to drop '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' in October.

The Grammy winner surprised fans at the last of her six 'Eras' tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night (09.08.23) by unveiling the album's artwork.

And she shared the news that her "favourite" re-recorded record of her first six albums is dropping on its ninth anniversary on October 27, 2023.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you soon!"

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker moved away from her country-tinged sound for 80s pop on the popular record and has teased the "insane" From The Vault tracks, which didn't make the original cut.

She continued: “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! (sic)"

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker is working her way through re-recording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of them following a masters dispute with her former record label Big Machine Records.

So far, she has released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'.

Taylor recently vowed to make "as many albums as humanly possible".

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker wants to keep the special connection she has with her Swifties alive for as long as she can by creating new records that they can relate to and react to when she performs them live, as it's her "coping mechanism".

According to Variety, Taylor said at one of her six Los Angeles shows on 'The Eras Tour': “The reason we didn’t tour for five years — that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about.

“But I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’

“And so, when you guys are at a show if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it. It’s sort of my coping process in life — so all of a sudden that was gone.”

She concluded: “And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn’t play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible.”

Taylor has just extended the 'Eras Tour' again with new shows in the US and Canada next year.