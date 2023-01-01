Aaron Carter's sister Angel hasn't spoken to their mother since she posted death scene photos

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel hasn't spoken to their mother since she posted photos from the singer's death scene on social media.

In March, Jane Schneck posted chilling images of the bathroom where her son had died in November 2022 and accused the police of failing to investigate the possibility of a homicide.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, his twin sister Angel, 35, revealed that she hasn't spoken to their mum since.

"It was a true invasion of privacy and something that Aaron would've never wanted the public to see," she stated. "Aaron dying was the worst possible outcome for all of us. My brother deserves to be here."

Aaron died on 5 November at the age of 34. It was later ruled his death was the result of drowning due to ingesting drugs and inhaling gas.

In the interview, Angel admitted she watched helplessly as her brother became a person she didn't recognise in his last few years, during which he live-streamed disturbing videos.

"I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it. But he never did," she emotionally shared. "He wanted so badly to be happy. He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."

Angel, her husband, and a few close friends were finally able to lay Aaron to rest on 28 July. They buried his ashes in a Los Angeles cemetery during a private memorial service.