Lizzo faces fresh allegations from former employees

At least six new complaints have been levelled against Lizzo by alleged former employees.

A legal firm representing three of the singer's former dancers revealed they were examining new complaints from individuals who claimed to have toured with the Juice star or worked on her reality show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint," employment lawyer Ron Zambrano told CBS News.

"Noelle (Rodriguez), Crystal (Williams) and Arianna (Davis) have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.

"Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say," he added.

Last week it was revealed a lawsuit had been filed against Lizzo by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. The papers accused the Truth Hurts star of sexual, religious and racial harassment, weight shaming, disability discrimination, and creating a hostile work environment.

The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, issued a statement to Instagram on 3 August, insisting she was "not the villain" she had been portrayed as by her former employees.

Lizzo has not yet commented on the latest allegations.