The Streets and Arlo Parks for Pilton Party 2023

Glastonbury Festival’s fabled annual ‘thank you’ fundraising gig for villagers, workers and local people – known as the Pilton Party – returns to Worthy Farm on Friday 1st September, 2023.



The show will be headlined by Mike Skinner’s legendary party starters The Streets, playing their first show of 2023. They’re joined on the bill by Mercury-winning singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.



Advance tickets will be £40 (Adult) and £15 (Child aged 12 and under). They are available to purchase above or from the Worthy Farm office until Thur 10th Aug (10am-6pm).



There will also be local support from acts who are currently competing for two slots in the Pilton Stage Party Auditions (winners TBA). Plus there will be DJ slots from Pilton Party favourite Patmandu and upcoming duo Kayos Bros.



The first Pilton Party took place in 1984 and the event has previously featured acts including The Stone Roses, Massive Attack, Florence and the Machine, Foals, Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Rudimental, Fatboy Slim and Liam Gallagher.

