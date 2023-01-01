Jay-Z's Made in America festival cancelled

Jay-Z's music festival Made in America has been scrapped due to "severe circumstances".

Organisers of the annual two-day festival, which was founded by the rapper in 2012, announced on Tuesday that the 2023 edition would not take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 2 and 3 September.

"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," reads the statement on social media.

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024."

This year's festival was due to be headlined by SZA and Lizzo and feature performances by Mase and Cam'ron, Ice Spice, Miguel, Metro Boomin, and Lil Yachty.

Lizzo is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who sued her last week for alleged sexual, racial, and religious harassment, body shaming and creating a hostile work environment, among other claims.

Days later, the Truth Hurts singer called the allegations "false", "unbelievable" and "outrageous" and insisted she was "not the villain" she had been painted as by her former employees and the press.