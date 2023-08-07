Travis Scott teases first tour since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has teased his first tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 attendees lose their lives.

The hip-hop star announced the 'Utopia: Circus Maximus tour' will be heading to the US and Europe.

He wrote on Instagram: "UTOPIA TOUR SOON US AND EURO DATES SOON TO BE ANNOUNCE I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLLL (sic)"

It will mark his first jaunt since eight people were killed during the crowd crush at the concert while two others died in the hospital in the following days.

The cause of death for the concertgoers was ruled as "compressive asphyxiation" causing suffocation due to external pressure.

No dates have been released at this time.

The news comes after Travis held a concert for 60,000 fans at the historic Circus Maximus in Rome, on Monday (07.08.23), which saw him bring out fellow rapper Kanye West.

The shows are in support of Travis' latest LP 'Utopia', which is the biggest hip-hop release of 2023 so far, with 500,000 album units sold in its first week and more than 650 million streams globally.

Apple Music recorded the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023, and Spotify named it the most streamed record in 2023 on its first day with 128 million streams, and 79 million on its second day, which is bigger than the first day of any other rap record released this year.

Just days ago, Travis' team hit back after an Astroworld victim's attorney called him "stunningly tone-deaf."

After they accused law enforcement of trying to "sabotage" his new album with the release of their investigation into the deaths of the fans at Astroworld, attorney Bob Hilliard, who is representing the family of 10-year-old victim Ezra Blount, hit out.

Bob told TMZ: "For an artist making his living with music, these are stunningly tone-deaf comments about this preventable tragedy that took so many lives and injured so many.

"Of course they would only focus on how the report's release date hurts their album sales instead of the facts contained inside of the report.

"For Mr. Scott to allow his lawyers and spokespeople to make the reckless and untrue statement that just because he was not indicted means he's blame-free is arrogant and insulting to the memory of 10-year-old Ezra as well as the other victims of this terrible night."

However, Ted Anastasiou, a representative for Travis, 32, told TMZ: "As we've said before, the Houston police report confirmed Travis' concern for his fans' safety.

"The report contains the same exact evidence that was presented to the Houston grand jury that decided there was no basis for charges against Travis. To use that report to try to blame Travis for the Astroworld tragedy doesn't just defy logic, but can be seen as nothing but a cynical attempt to exploit the victims and gaslight the public."