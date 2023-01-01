Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison over shooting

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Judge David Herriford of the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Tuesday that the Luv rapper would serve 10 years in prison for shooting the Savage rapper in both feet in July 2020.

Tory - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - was convicted in December last year for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

His sentencing hearing stretched over two days from Monday to Tuesday. It saw prosecutors argue for a 13-year prison sentence while defence lawyers requested the rapper only receive probation.

Outside court on Tuesday, Tory's lawyer Jose Baez said he believes his client did not receive a fair trial and they plan to appeal the sentence due to "significant issues" during those proceedings. He cited a lack of DNA evidence, stating that the rapper's DNA was not found on the gun.

In a victim impact statement read by Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta on Monday, Megan said, "He not only shot me. He made a mockery of my trauma.

"Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

During the trial, Megan, real name Megan Pete, testified that they were on their way home from a party when Tory told her to "dance, b***h" and discharged a firearm at her feet.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center later found bullet fragments in Megan's feet, which required surgery to remove.