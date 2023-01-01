Taylor Swift leads 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

- ARTISTS
Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with eight nods.
Nominations were announced on Tuesday and female artists dominated, with SZA in the running for six awards, and Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj close behind with five each.
Sam Smith also landed five nominations, while Shakira, BLACKPINK and Diddy were recognised in four categories.
For the first time since the Artist of the Year category was introduced in 2017, all the nominees are women – with Swift, Doja, Minaj, Shakira, Beyoncé and Karol G in the running.
Swift’s smash hit Anti-Hero scored seven nominations, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Direction.
Swift stands a chance to become the most-awarded artist in VMA history but will need to take home at least six prizes. The singer currently has 14 VMAs, while Madonna has 20 awards.
Although SZA garnered six nominations at this year’s awards, she failed to be recognised in the Artist of the Year category. Her hit song Kill Bill attracted five nominations – Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Art Direction. The singer’s track Shirt was recognised in the Best R&B category.
Anti-Hero and Kill Bill are joined in the Song of the Year category bv Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire, Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down, Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy and Steve Lacy’s Bad Habit.
First time VMA nominees included Petras, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, GloRilla, Ayra Starr and Peso Pluma.
A new category has been added for this year’s ceremony, Best Afrobeats.
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on 12 September at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
It is not yet known who will host the ceremony.
Fans can visit vote.mtv.com now to choose their favourite artist in 15 of the gender-neutral categories.
Other nominations, including Group of the Year and Song of the Summer, will be announced at a later date.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Video of the Year
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
KAROL G & Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best Pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!NK - Trustfall
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Maneskin - The Loneliest
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Alternative
Blink-182 - Edging
Boygenius - The Film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck
Best R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Video for Good
Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Best Cinematography
Adele - I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Direction
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake - Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Art Direction
Boygenius - The Film
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Doja Cat - Attention
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
SZA - Shirt
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez - Void
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Choreography
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Editing
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus - River
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero