NEWS Ciara reveals pregnancy Newsdesk Share with :





Ciara is pregnant with her third child with husband Russell Wilson.



The singer already shares six-year-old daughter Sienna and three-year-old son Win with her NFL quarterback spouse, and on Tuesday she announced via Instagram their brood is set to expand again.



“You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart I’m your rib,” the 37-year-old star wrote alongside a black and white video of her showing off a baby bump, in a post set to How We Roll, her collaboration with Chris Brown.



In the shared clip Ciara performed a series of dance moves beside a swimming pool, before she turned to the side to reveal her blossoming pregnancy figure.



NFL star Russell shared the same message to his own account and revealed he had been the one to take the video footage while the pair celebrated their anniversary in Japan in July.



This will be Ciara’s fourth child. The Goodies singer also has a nine-year-old son Future Zahir, with her former fiancé Future.

