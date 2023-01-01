Riley Keough breaks silence on dispute with Priscilla Presley over Lisa Marie Presley's will

Riley Keough has addressed the rumoured feud between her and her grandmother Priscilla Presley over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's will.

After Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died in January, her eldest daughter Riley and mother Priscilla became embroiled in a dispute over the authenticity of her will.

They eventually reached a settlement in which the actress became the sole trustee of her mother's estate, which includes Elvis' famed home Graceland, and agreed to pay Priscilla a one-off lump sum. The agreement was officially signed off earlier this month.

Revealing where she stands with Priscilla now, the 34-year-old told Vanity Fair, "Things with Grandma will be happy... They've never not been happy."

Going into further detail about the dispute, the actress acknowledged, "There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was. She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That's her whole life."

The Daisy Jones & The Six star added that her mother's death threw their lives into chaos but they now have the "clarity" they need to move forward.

"Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated," she explained. "We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had."

She also confirmed that Priscilla, 78, can be buried at Graceland alongside Elvis "if she wants".