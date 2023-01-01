Normani has 'new music on the horizon' after signing to new management

Normani has "new music on the horizon" after signing to a new management company.

The former Fifth Harmony star now shares a manager with Mark Ronson, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan in Brandon Creed, who is working with Lydia Asrat to oversee the singer's career, after she parted ways with S10 Entertainment’s Brandon Silverstein in May.

A representative for the star told Rolling Stone: “With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership.

“She wishes Silverstein all the best.”

Last year, Normani said she won't release her new album until she feels ready.

The 27-year-old singer shot to fame as part of the girl group and although she's been teasing her solo album for a couple of years, she's always been determined to take her time.

Normani - who enjoyed chart success with her 2019 single 'Motivation' - explained on the 'Today' show: "Everybody says, 'Oh, well, she should've dropped her album during 'Motivation', which to everybody from an outside perspective seemed like the perfect time. But for me, I was just coming out of the group and I needed to figure out what I wanted my sound to sound like."

Normani explained that by taking her time, she's been able to work out what's important to her.

She explained: "I needed to figure out what I wanted to talk about and what was important to me. And I've had the time to do that. So this will really be an introduction to who I really am."

Meanwhile, Normani previously admitted she always felt "very overlooked" in Fifth Harmony.

The singer starred in the chart-topping girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello - but she admits it wasn't easy being the "only black girl".

She shared: "For someone that's always felt very overlooked and being the only black girl in a group, mentally was a lot for me. There were times that I didn't feel seen, and felt unimportant, and my vocal ability wasn't just as amazing.

"To come out of that speaks to, I feel, my resilience, but also the people that have been riding with me since day one. I'm just so grateful for it."