Iggy Azalea insists she doesn't 'support' Tory Lanez after writing letter to judge ahead of sentencing

Iggy Azalea has insisted she doesn't "support" Tory Lanez after submitting a letter to a judge asking him to impose a lighter sentence on the rapper in a shooting case.

During a court hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, the rapper was due to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, in the feet in July 2020. The prosecutors are asking for him to be jailed for 13 years, while his lawyers are calling for probation.

The Fancy hitmaker weighed in on the sentencing recommendations by sending Judge David Herriford a letter in which she implored him to hand down a sentence that was "transformative, not life-destroying".

In a lengthy message on Twitter/X on Monday, the Australian rapper clarified details about the letter and explained why she wrote it.

"For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t 'support' anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night," she stated.

"3. I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment. 4. Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead (sic). I support prison reform. Period. 5. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did."

In a follow-up post, the 33-year-old insisted she thinks Tory should be "held accountable" for his actions, however, she believes the charges don't warrant more than five years in prison.

Tory, real name Daystar Peterson, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence over the shooting.

He is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.