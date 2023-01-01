Ne-Yo takes back apology over gender identity comments

Ne-Yo has reversed his "publicist's" apology over comments he made about young children choosing their gender identity.

In an interview with VladTV over the weekend, the Closer singer questioned parents who allowed their minor children to make "life-changing" decisions about their gender identity at a young age.

After receiving backlash, the R&B singer issued a statement on Twitter/X on Sunday in which he expressed his "deepest apologies" for his remarks.

However, in an Instagram video on Monday, the Miss Independent singer insisted the statement came from "the publicist's computer" and he is not sorry for his opinion.

"First and foremost, I do not apologise for having an opinion on this matter," he stated. "If my opinion offended somebody, yeah sure I apologise for you being offended because that wasn't my intention.

"However, I am entitled to feel how I feel... I have no beef with the LGBTQIA+ community whatsoever... Do what you want to do with your kids... (But) I will never be OK with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life."

The 43-year-old noted that he plans to educate himself more on the topic and added, "If I get cancelled for this, then you know what? Maybe this is a world where we don't need a Ne-Yo no more."

In the caption, Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Smith, insisted that he "will not be bullied" into apologising for his opinion.

"If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they're old enough and mature enough to make that decision...so be it," he wrote. "Not gonna love em' any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn't even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion."