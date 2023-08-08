BTS star V's debut solo album Layover is out a month today

BTS star V's debut solo album, 'Layover', will be released on September 8.

Big Hit Music confirmed the title and release date on Twitter on Tuesday (08.08.23).

And the six-song track-list is as follows: 'Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’ and ‘Slow Dancing (Piano version)’.

Fans can expect a whole "new side" to the V they know from the chart-topping K-Pop boy band.

V, 27, said in a statement about the LP: “[I'm nervous]. But [I’m] happy too. This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show.

“I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it. You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS’s V."

V - whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung - unveiling his album comes a month after his bandmate Jungkook dropped the lead single, 'Seven', from his upcoming mini solo album.

The BTS member recently released his debut solo single 'Seven' with American rapper Latto, and he has another single on the way before fans are treated to the mini album.

Speaking to his BTS bandmate Suga on his talk show 'Suchwita' last month, Jungkook teased: “I have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini album by November."

The 25-year-old star admits it's challenging following up 'Seven'.

Asked if he's finished the collection, he confessed: “No. I have to start working on them now.

“I want a song like [‘Seven’] for my second single too, but I haven’t found it.”

Suga, 30, then suggested he write Jungkook a song.

Jungkook went on to admit that if he didn't land on 'Seven', fans wouldn't have gotten his debut track for a while longer as he was enjoying his hiatus.

He admitted: “The moment I heard it, I was like ‘I have to do this’. Without the song ‘Seven’, I might’ve still been on a break right now.

“I was totally enjoying my time off, and this song got me started again.”

In a recent interview, Jungkook admitted his musical ambition is to become "more appreciated and be even better".

He told Weverse Magazine: "In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday – I want to be able to really experience that feeling...

“I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition.

"I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that."