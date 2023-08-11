Are Guns N' Roses dropping a previously-unreleased song this week?

Guns N' Roses could be about to release the track 'Perhaps' on Friday (11.08.23).

The 'Patience' rockers released two tracks, ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’, both reworked outtakes from 2008's 'Chinese Democracy', in 2021.

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal hassles, while guitar-slayer Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.

Slash has previously teased more new music from the hard rock band.

And fans might not have much longer to wait to hear the track also from the 'Chinese Democracy' era, as a since-deleted listing on Universal Music was spotted with a pre-save link for the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

However, the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers haven't officially confirmed anything yet.

The band reunited with original members Slash and Duff for the 2016 'Not in This Lifetime... Tour'.

Slash previously admitted he and his bandmates hadn't penned any new material since reuniting.

He said in October 2021: “As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

Axl, Slash and Duff's last studio album was 1993's ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

This June, the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers headlined Glastonbury festival with special guest Dave Grohl joining them for a rendition of 'Paradise City'.

Introducing his friend, singer Axl said: "There’s never such a thing as too many guitars!"

However, the hit-filled set appeared blighted by sound issues.

And at one point, Axl told the crowd: "I can’t walk out here that far because when I do I can only hear me and I can’t hear the band. I'm not trying to wuss out they were."