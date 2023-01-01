Taylor Swift writes sweet note to Alicia Keys' son

Taylor Swift recently wrote a heartfelt note to Alicia Keys' son.

The Girl on Fire singer, 42, and her eight-year-old son, Genesis, attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on 5 August, which Alicia documented on her social media.

In a recent TikTok video, the Fallin' hitmaker revealed Genesis received a special handwritten note from the Anti-Hero star, expressing her excitement about their presence.

"Gen, Hi my friend!!" Taylor's card read. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

Alicia captioned her TikTok video, "Big love to Taylor Swift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores you."

Taylor first met Genesis at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, when the 12-time Grammy winner exchanged a wave with the then four-year-old as they sat in the audience.

The 33-year-old's six-night residency at the SoFi Stadium will conclude on Wednesday night, marking the end of the U.S. leg of the tour. The trek will then resume in Mexico later this month.