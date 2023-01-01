Megan Thee Stallion urges judge to impose harsh sentence on Tory Lanez over shooting

Megan Thee Stallion urged a Los Angeles judge to sentence Tory Lanez harshly on Monday.

Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, appeared at a court in Los Angeles on Monday to be sentenced for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The charges stem from him shooting Megan, real name Megan Pete, in the feet in July 2020.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker wrote a statement that was read out by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. She explained that she did not attend the sentencing because she "simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again".

According to The Associated Press, the Savage rapper requested Judge David Herriford give Tory a stiff sentence.

"Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," she stated. "Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

During the sentencing hearing, letters to Herriford were read out. They included a letter from Fancy rapper Iggy Azalea, real name Amethyst Kelly, who urged Herriford to hand down a sentence which would be "transformative, not life-destroying".

Tory was expected to be sentenced on Monday, however, a prolonged discussion over the terms of his sentence prompted the court to extend the hearing through to Tuesday.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to hand down a 13-year sentence, while lawyers for Tory said in a memo that he should only get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program.

Tory's lawyers have also expressed their plans to appeal his conviction.