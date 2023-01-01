Ed Sheeran calls AI 'weird'

Ed Sheeran has spoken out against the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

The Perfect singer shared his thoughts on the technology during a recent interview with Audacy, which took place during a private concert held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York.

"What I don't understand about AI is like, for the last 60 years, Hollywood movies have been telling you, 'Don't do it.' And now everyone's doing it," the Grammy winner, 32, stated. "Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?"

He continued, "Also, I just don't know why you need it - if you're taking a job away from a human being, I think that's probably a bad thing."

"The whole point of society is we all do jobs. If everything is done by robots, everybody's gonna be out of work," the Shape of You musician added. "I just find AI a bit weird."

Dolly Parton told The Independent in July she had zero interest in having her own AI avatar after she died.

"I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved (with) because I don't want to leave my soul here on this Earth," the 77-year-old Jolene singer said at the time.