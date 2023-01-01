NEWS Nelly Furtado joins Dom Dolla for surprise performance at Lollapalooza Chicago Newsdesk Share with :





Hot on the heels of Nelly Furtado’s global collaboration with Dom Dolla ‘Eat Your Man’, Lollapalooza festival attendees were given a shock last Thursday when Nelly walked out onto Perry’s Stage during Dom’s set for a surprise performance. Playing to a 40,000-strong crowd, the moment signaled a full circle in the Furtado x Dolla partnership after the pair first met and performed during Dolla’s NYE set at Beyond The Valley Festival (2022), Furtado's first on-stage appearance in 5 years.



At Lollapalooza, the bar was raised. The duo performed three live tracks, kicking off with Furtado’s global hit ‘Maneater’ with her center stage and taking the untamable crowd by surprise. The set rolled into a never-before-heard Dom Dolla mash-up of ‘Maneater’ x ‘Satisfaction’, before delighting fans to an eruptious mash-up of Dom Dolla's ‘Take It’ & Nelly Furtado’s ‘Give It To Me’. With fans wanting more, Nelly Furtado returned to the stage to perform their hit single ‘Eat Your Man’ - the very first time the duo performed it in a live setting. It was the perfect crowning moment in the story arch of ‘Eat Your Man’ as the sun set over Chicago's most revered festival.



The moment signaled yet another display of Dom Dolla’s ability to deliver on the biggest festival stages in the world.