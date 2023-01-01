Beyoncé pays to keep trains running after two-hour concert delay

Beyoncé paid thousands of dollars to keep the trains in Washington D.C. running after her show was delayed by two hours on Sunday.

The music superstar paid $100,000 (£79,000) to keep trains running on Sunday night to help her fans get home after her Renaissance World Tour show was delayed by two hours in Washington D.C.

Beyoncé, 41, appeared two hours late to the FedEx Field stadium show, which had been impacted by a severe weather warning, resulting in thousands of disappointed fans.

Due to the weather warning and the delayed show, concertgoers were concerned that they would not be able to find transport to get home.

According to the local news outlet ABC7, to help her fans get home after the show, the Love on Top hitmaker paid for extra hours of service from the city's Metro.

It has been reported that Beyoncé spent a total of $100,000 to cover the cost of running additional trains, to keep 98 stations open, as well as other expenses to ensure that the service could run smoothly.

Elsewhere, the pop star added Lizzo's name back into her rendition of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) on Saturday.

Lizzo's name was removed from the show last week after a number of allegations were raised against her, however, it reappeared during Beyoncé's performance in Maryland on Saturday.

Lizzo, 35, is being sued by three of her former dancers who have accused her of sexual, racial and religious harassment, weight shaming, and creating a toxic work environment.

Beyoncé is currently in the middle of the U.S. leg of her world tour, which will wrap up on 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri.