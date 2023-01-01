NEWS Skindred, The Sherlocks and Cian Ducrot in three-way battle for their first UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





A very close race for the UK’s Number 1 album is currently under way on the Official Albums Chart, with Skindred, The Sherlocks and Cian Ducrot all in contention for their first chart-topping LP at the midweek mark.



Currently, nu-metal group Skindred – who hail from Newport in South Wales – are leading the charge, with eighth album Smile currently expected to debut at Number 1. Not only would it be their first chart-topping LP, but it’d be their first to enter the Official Albums Chart Top 10 too.



There are currently less than 500 chart units separating the Top 3 new entries, however, which means that both Yorkshire indie-rock band The Sherlocks and Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot are also in with a chance of scoring their own first chart-topping records; with People Like Me & You (2) and debut album Victory (3) respectively.



Miles Kane’s fifth solo album One Man Band is in with a chance of becoming his first Top 5 placement, at Number 4 midweek, while N-Dubz are aiming for a Number 5 debut with Timeless; their first studio album in 13 years.



Snow Patrol celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album Final Straw this week, which could see a Top 10 re-entry at Number 7. Upon its original release in 2003, their major label debut reached Number 3.



‘80s pop band ABC are also celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album The Lexicon of Love, which could re-enter the Albums Chart at Number 10, having initially peaked at Number 1 in 1982.



Further down, Mammoth WVH – fronted by Wolf Van Halen – could score their first UK charting album with Mammoth II (24), as could North London trio Girl Ray on their second album Prestige (25).



Finally, 80s New Wave group Fun Boy Three’s greatest hits collection The Complete could enter at Number 38, becoming their third Top 40 entry on the Official Albums Chart.

