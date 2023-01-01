Ne-Yo apologises for controversial gender identity comments

Ne-Yo has apologised after coming under fire for his comments about parenting and gender identity.

In an interview published over the weekend, the Closer singer questioned parents who allowed their minor children to make "life-changing" decisions about their gender identity at a young age.

After receiving backlash, the R&B singer issued an apology on social media on Sunday night.

"After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity," the singer wrote via Twitter/X. "I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.

"Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day. I lead with love and support everyone's freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness."

The 43-year-old, who has five children, spoke about gender issues in an interview with VladTV, saying, "You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don't care... (but) I'm not gonna call you a goldfish."

He then discussed parents letting their children make changes to their gender identity as minors, adding, "If your little boy comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl.' And you just let him rock with that? He's five... If you let this five-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don't understand."