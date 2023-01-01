Paloma Faith confirms split from husband

Paloma Faith has confirmed her split from her husband Leyman Lahcine.

The British singer confirmed her separation from the French artist by describing herself as a "single mum" in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Picking Up the Pieces hitmaker shared snaps from her holiday on the Spanish island of Mallorca and reflected on looking after their two daughters by herself on the trip.

"Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak 'survival Spanish' (not bad considering I wasn't raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish), that I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it's easier with others around, that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful, that everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate...," she wrote on Instagram alongside the hashtag "#singlemum".

Paloma, 42, reportedly began dating Leyman in 2013 and they tied the knot in 2017. Their first daughter was born in December 2016 while their second arrived in February 2021.

The Sun reported news of their separation in November 2022.