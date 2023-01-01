I shake it off! Taylor Swift admits performing live continues to be her 'coping mechanism'

Taylor Swift admits performing live continues to be her "coping mechanism" and vowed to make "as many albums as humanly possible".

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker wants to keep the connection she has with her Swifties alive for as long as she can by creating new records that they can relate to.

According to Variety, Taylor said at one of her six Los Angeles shows on 'The Eras Tour': “The reason we didn’t tour for five years — that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about.

“But I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’

“And so, when you guys are at a show if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it. It’s sort of my coping process in life — so all of a sudden that was gone.”

She concluded: “And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn’t play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible.”

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker is working her way through re-recording her first six albums following a masters ownership dispute with former record label, Big Machine Records, its founder Scott Borchetta, and new owner Scooter Braun.

So far, she has released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'.

Meanwhile, Taylor has just extended the 'Eras Tour' again with new shows in the US and Canada.

The 'Karma' hitmaker had been due to finish the American leg of the concert series - which began on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona - this week following six nights at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, but she's revealed she'll be returning to the States in October next year for shows in Miami, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana, and Indianapolis, Indiana, playing three nights in each city, before six dates at the Rogers Center in Toronto.

Sharing the dates on Twitter, the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker wrote while referencing a tweet from Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era.

“Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!”

begged Taylor to bring the 'Eras Tour' to his country.

The politician tweeted: “It’s me, hi.

“I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”