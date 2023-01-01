Spice Girls celebrate Geri Horner's 51st birthday

Members of the Spice Girls celebrated Geri Horner's 51st birthday via social media on Sunday.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, the singer's former Spice Girls bandmates wished her a happy 51st birthday.

"Happy birthday Geri Halliwell Horner!" Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, captioned a throwback photo of the pair together. Meanwhile, Emma Bunton captioned a video of herself and Geri, "Love you to bits. Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner. Hope you're being spoilt and sending lots of hugs."

Mel C added, "Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner! Wow these birthdays come round fast! We've made so many wonderful memories together, I'm hoping we can make more before too long. Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge."

Geri shot to fame as Ginger Spice in the girl band in 1994 but left in 1998, citing exhaustion and differences within the group. She later rejoined her bandmates, including Mel B, for a reunion tour in 2007.

Geri will soon be seen onscreen in the new movie, Gran Turismo, alongside Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, and Djimon Hounsou. The sports film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Wednesday.