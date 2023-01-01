Matty Healy reacts to The 1975's ban in Malaysia

Matty Healy has reacted to his band The 1975 being banned from Malaysia.

During The 1975's recent Lollapalooza performance in Chicago, the band's frontman joked about being banned from Malaysia over comments he made at a Kuala Lumpur show about the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws in July.

"What would we do without a little bit of drama, right?" Matty said at the U.S. festival, reports The Blast. "Look at this. They're always on the internet, constantly (talking about how we're) unified by things we don't like."

He continued, "And look - there are hundreds of thousands of people unified for something they do like. That's an actual phenomenon."

Later in the set, Matty shared, "One of my travel tips? Don't go to..." before one of his bandmates strummed an instrument - preventing him from mentioning the country.

Lollapalooza marked The 1975's first performance after appearing at the Good Vibes festival in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

During their set, Matty spoke out against Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws and shared a kiss with the band's bassist Ross MacDonald. The band's set was cut short after the incident and the rest of the Good Vibes festival was cancelled.

The rockers subsequently cancelled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia.