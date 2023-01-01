Sir Paul McCartney schedules first Australian tour in six years

Sir Paul McCartney is heading Down Under for his first Australian tour in six years.

The Beatles legend recently confirmed he's returning to the road for his 'Got Back' shows in North America in 2024 and now he's revealed he'll be playing Australia first with a series of gigs that launch in Adelaide on October 18 and run through until November when the tour winds up on the Gold Coast.

In an announcement video, the 81-year-old musician said: "Hey, G’day Australia. Paul McCartney here, I’m coming down to see you in October with my ‘Got Back’ tour. Haven’t been back since 2017, very excited to come down and see all you Aussies.

"We’re going to have a great time, it’s going to be really special and we’re going to rock. So come on down, see you then.”

The 'Got Back' Australian tour dates are: October 18, Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, October 21, Melbourne – Marvel Stadium, October 24, Newcastle – McDonald Jones Stadium, October 27, Sydney – Allianz Stadium, October 28, Sydney – Allianz Stadium, November 1, Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium, November 4, Gold Coast – Heritage Bank Stadium.

The shows will mark McCartney's first shows since his headline performance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival in 2022. He will go on to kick off the North American leg at Washington's Spokane Arena on April 28, with his final stop scheduled for June 16 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

In reference to the American dates, McCartney said in a statement: "I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back."