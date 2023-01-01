Grimes shows support for Lizzo following lawsuit

Grimes has shown support for Lizzo after the singer was accused of harassment by her ex-dancers.

The Genesis singer - real name Claire Elise Boucher - took to social media on Sunday to reflect on her positive experiences with Lizzo and give her "two cents".

"I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe s**t is bad," the 35-year-old artist posted on X/Twitter.

"But loyalty matters to me," Grimes continued. "Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was 'cool', and she checked in in me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents."

The Oblivion singer added she struggled to believe that Lizzo would have "so radically changed" and was "tired of a culture that seeks to destroy its greatest virtues".

Last week, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, accusing her of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

The 35-year-old Truth Hurts singer issued a statement to Instagram on 3 August, insisting she was "not the villain" she had been painted as by her former employees and the press.