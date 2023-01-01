Taylor Swift planning 'as many albums as humanly possible'

Taylor Swift has expressed her intention to always have new music for her fans.

During a recent show at the SoFi Stadium in California, the Shake It Off star, 33, told the crowd that she wanted to make "as many albums as humanly possible".

"The reason we didn't tour for five years - that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about," Taylor began. "But I've been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life, since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, 'Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?'"

The Bad Blood singer continued, "And so when you guys are at a show, if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn't alone in feeling it. It's sort of my coping process in life - so all of a sudden that was gone."

"And so I decided," she concluded, "in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn't play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible."

Since 2006, the artist has released 10 original studio albums, three re-recorded studio albums, five extended plays, and four live albums.

Swift's most recent album was Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - a re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now - released on 7 July.