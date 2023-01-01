Robbie Williams admits to wanting plastic surgery

Robbie Williams has expressed his intention to get plastic surgery on a certain body part.

The Angels singer, 49, revealed his plans during an interview with The Sun published on Sunday.

"Everybody looks at bad plastic surgery and goes 'God no, don't do that,'" the star began. "But nobody sees the good plastic surgery as it's not recognised. Most people in my industry have got really good plastic surgery."

Robbie continued, "I want some filler in the eyes as I look like I have hollow eyes. There are a lot of things we don't need that we get though."

The Rock DJ musician went on to share one of his skincare secrets.

"My skincare? I just use Vaseline, and it works. Apparently that is what Marilyn Monroe used too," he explained.

The former Take That member has been set to headline two outdoor concerts at King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate on 26 and 27 August as part of his XXV Tour celebrating 25 years as a solo artist.

The tour would then see Robbie visit Singapore in September and Abu Dhabi in October, before heading to Australia and New Zealand for 11 shows in November and December.