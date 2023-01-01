Madonna promises rescheduled tour dates in ‘next few days’

Madonna promises the rescheduled dates for her Celebration tour will be confirmed in “the next few days”.

The 64-year-old singer was hospitalised for a “serious bacterial infection” in June, forcing her to postpone the start of her world tour. However, the star has now disclosed that her loyal supporters won’t have to wait long before the new dates for North America are revealed.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote on Twitter, also known as X. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

The Vogue singer also made it clear she is recovering well and looking forward to getting back on stage to entertain her loyal fanbase.

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!” Madonna added.

In January, the star announced a worldwide tour to mark the 40th anniversary of her music career. The Celebration shows were due to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, before stopping in a variety of location across the U.S., heading to Europe in mid-October and continuing across the globe until December.

However, the highly-anticipated tour had to be postponed after Madonna was rushed to a New York City hospital and remained in an intensive care unit for several days to receive treatment for an infection.

Madonna is now due to begin her Celebration tour in Europe in October.