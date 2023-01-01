NEWS Dua Lipa challenging Dave & Central Cee for this week’s Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





This Barbie’s in a chart battle! Dua Lipa’s is right now challenging long-time champions Dave & Central Cee for Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, with just over 1,000 chart units currently separating Sprinter (1) from Dance The Night (2).



But you would also be a fool to count out Billie Eilish and What Was Made I For? which is kicking at Dua’s heels to reclaim its Number 2 peak, and maybe even fight for the top spot too.



Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson could re-enter the Top 10 this Friday on 0800 Heaven (7), while Becky Hill and Chase & Status’s Disconnect is looking to jump up to Number 9; possibly Becky’s sixth Top 10 hit and Chase & Status’ fifth and first in 10 years.



Following its Top 20 debut last week, Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s Desire could lift up eight to Number 10, it would be Calvin’s landmark 30th Top 10 single and Sam’s 13th.



Finally, Anne-Marie & Shania Twain could bounce up seven for a new Unhealthy peak (15).



