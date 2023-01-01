Kanye West's Donda 2 set for sale

A replica of Kanye West's childhood home is up for sale.

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker stood in front of the model during a listening party for his still-unreleased 'Donda 2' album in Miami, Florida, in February 2022, and fans can bid to take home the "900 sq. ft modular house" when The Levy Recovery Group auction starts on 2 October.

It is unclear if the replica house is the same one used in three other listening parties staged by the rapper in Chicago and Atlanta in 2021 for his first 'Donda' record.

Levy President Jason Levy told TMZ they had been hired by a production company to sell the house, which is currently broken down into pieces in a Chicago warehouse, but the winning bidder can have it reassembled for a fee.

A listing for the sale states: "Own Kayne West's replica of his childhood home that was used in his 2022 Donda 2 listening parties! Pre-Auction offers are being considered..

"Replica of his childhood home that was on display at his listening parties

"900 sq. ft. modular house.

"Includes both crosses from the tour."

The 'Donda 2' listening party saw fans take a seat in a pitch-black stadium, with the only light coming from the replica of Kanye's childhood Chicago home, which was burning and surrounded by water.

The event caused controversy over the 'All Day' rapper's decision to bring out controversial rocker Marilyn Manson, who had appeared on the 'Donda' album.

Other guests to make an appearance included The Game, Alicia Keys, Migos, Jack Harlow and Da Baby.

While 'Donda 2' was never officially released, 'Donda' broke Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify record for the most-streamed album in 24 hours when it was brought out in August 2021.

And on Apple Music, the record topped their chart in 152 countries, and all but eight songs made the top 20 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global songs chart within two days of release.

However, Kanye released a brief statement accusing his record label of making his 10th studio album available without his approval, as well as blocking him from releasing 'Jail, Pt. 2', which features controversial rapper DaBaby and scandal-hit Manson, who has been accused of abuse by a number of women, including his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

In the typed-out message, Kanye told his 7.8 million Instagram followers: "UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM."