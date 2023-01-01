Rita Ora admits scrutiny over her relationships used to bother her

Rita Ora has admitted that scrutiny over her past relationships used to affect her.

During a recent interview with Tatler, the singer/songwriter opened up about dealing with her public relationships being continuously dissected by the media and the public.

The star noted that she has been particularly affected by gossip that doesn't "sit right" with her loved ones.

"If my loved ones or those closest to me are reading something and it doesn't sit right with them, it kind of hits me," the Praising You singer said of the scrutiny.

"But I don't (waste time thinking) about what people think of me because of that," the 32-year-old continued. "You can't control what people think of you, especially when you're in the public eye, but I'm waiting for a man to be dissected for all the girlfriends he's had."

The I Will Never Let You Down singer was previously in relationships with Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, Bruno Mars, and Andrew Watt, while she has also been linked to Andrew Garfield, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Barker, and Chris Brown.

Rita tied the knot with director Taika Waititi last year but they only confirmed the wedding reports in January 2023.