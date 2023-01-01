Renee Rapp only signed up to Mean Girls to help music career

Renee Rapp says she only signed up for the 'Mean Girls' musical to help her pop career.

The 23-year-old singer and actress - who recently quit 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' to focus on her music - admitted she told 'Mean Girls' producers Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels that she would sign on to the show if they promised to help her advance with her music.

She told The Cut: "I was like, I know you m************ do SNL. So I will do it if you agree to help my music career for the rest of my life,. And they have. It was just always as a means to make this happen. It took a minute."

Rapp also revealed she became disheartened by her own team, who wanted her to focus on acting.

She said: "That’s what benefits them, or whatever. But for me, it wasn’t like a lack of support. It became this thing where I was like, You are just being so mean to me. You’re sending me mean texts about how you’ve done everything for me and I need to respect you more."

And, she insisted the only thing she cares about is her music.

She said: "It’s not that I don’t care. I don’t even give a f*** how I acted in that f****** episode of that show or that movie or whatever. It’s going to be what it will f****** be. Like when 'Mean Girls' comes out, it will be what it f****** is."